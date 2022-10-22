De Beers Forevermark bets big on south this festive season

BENGALURU: With this year’s festivity in full swing, De Beers Forevermark, the leading and trusted diamond brand, is confident on a strong sales volume this year, particularly from South India which is the top performing & largest market in the country for the brand. The diamond major is expecting around 10-12% double-digit growth this season with the strong consumer sentiment and the positive outlook of the retail industry seen over the last few months. The diamond brand kicked off the festive season this year with the launch of three new contemporary designs in the Forevermark Avaanti collection. The new set of rings, pendants and earrings feature a genuine and natural diamond, set in 18K yellow, white or rose gold.