Soothe Healthcare raises Rs 175 cr from US DFC, existing investors

CHENNAI: Soothe Healthcare, India’s fastest growing personal hygiene company and makers of Paree Sanitary Pads, on Friday announced a fresh round of funding of Rs 120 cr from its existing investors and another Rs 55 crores from the US International Development Finance Corporation (DFC). The existing partners include A91, Symphony and GII.

The brand will use the raised capital to further grow its distribution channels and deepen its reach to women across tier II & III markets. The funds will also be used to amplify marketing outreach and spread a wider social message on women’s menstrual hygiene. This is in line with DFC’s Global Health and Prosperity Initiative and 2X Women’s Initiative, through which DFC seeks to empower women and help them achieve the economic tools to prioritise their health and hygiene needs. The association between DFC and Soothe Healthcare was facilitated by Intellecap, the exclusive transaction advisor.

Sahil Dharia, Founder & CEO, Soothe Healthcare, said, “ Raising a meaningful amount from existing partners and US Govt. DFC validates our brand’s commitment to prioritise menstrual hygiene access, product, people, and communities. This fresh inflow of funds will help us reach women across wider geographies.”

Further to the Rs 230 cr funding raised by the brand last year, it had been breaking new grounds in terms of product innovations, expanding the business by adding new product verticals in a common distribution channel, and doubling its manufacturing capabilities.