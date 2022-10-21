Business

Air India appoints Henry D as head of safety, security, quality

An Irish national, Donohoe started his career at Aer Lingus in 1978 and became its chief pilot before going on to head key departments including safety, quality and flight operations.
Representative image
Representative image
Dt Next Bureau

NEW DELHI: Air India has appointed Henry Donohoe as the Head of Safety, Security and Quality from November 7. An Irish national, Donohoe started his career at Aer Lingus in 1978 and became its chief pilot before going on to head key departments including safety, quality and flight operations. Donohoe then spent seven years with Emirates in various safety roles and ultimately as divisional senior vice president flight operations and primary crisis director. Most recently, Donohoe served as senior vice president safety, security, compliance and emergency Response at Norwegian Air. He has a long history on the international safety stage, serving with both the IATA Safety Committee and Flight Safety Foundation Board of Governance.

emirates
Air India
Henry Donohoe
Head of Safety, Security and Quality
Aer Lingus
IATA Safety Committee and Flight Safety Foundation Board of Governance

