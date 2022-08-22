Going green: L&T to pump in $2.5 bn in 3-4 yrs

NEW DELHI: Engineering major Larsen & Toubro is committed to work across the green energy value chain and plans to invest up to $2.5 billion over the next 3-4 years, a company official said.
The investment of such a large scale in the green energy sector depends upon how the market evolves.
The statement comes in the wake of Larsen & Toubro (L&T) planning to achieve water and carbon neutrality by 2035 and 2040, respectively.
“We are looking at $2-2.5 billion investment to start within three-four years’ time,” the company’s Wholetime Director and Senior EVP (Energy) Subramanian Sarma said.
The company which plans to move in the clean energy space in a big way aims to enter into manufacturing of key technological equipment which could be electrolysers, advanced cell batteries and fuel cells among others, L&T’s SVP and head of Green Energy Business Derek M Shah said.
“So, this is part of the value chain,” he explained. The second part of the value chain, he said, is the engineering, procurement and construction projects.
