Edtech start-up gets infusion of Rs 280 cr

Founded by Ashish Munjal and Piyush Nangru in 2019, Sunstone had raised $28 mn in October 2021.

The start-up said it will use the latest funding to expand into new programmes with a key focus on undergraduate tech programmes.

“The Indian higher education system is at the brink of a long overdue transformation. Sunstone is well positioned to enable this change and impact the lives of millions of students,” said Munjal, Co-founder and CEO.