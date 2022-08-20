Representative image

Business

CEAT to double outlets to 1 lakh in 2-3 years: COO

“We have a total of 50,000 outlets, which we plan to double to 1,00,000 in the coming years. For that one huge operation is going on for further improving penetration. We think we have (reached) saturation in places of up to 25,000 population but below 25,000 there are gaps,” he said.