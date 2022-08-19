Wipro holds back employees’ variable pay

The profit for the period (attributable to the equity holders of the company) stood at Rs 3,242.6 cr in the year-ago period. The net profit was down 20.6 pc on a year-on-year basis. Wipro’s operating margin in the IT services segment decreased by 200 basis points to 15 per cent quarter-on-quarter. The operating margin was 17.7 per cent in the January-March 2022 period and 18.8 per cent a year ago.