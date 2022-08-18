Shiprocket raises $33.5 mn, is now India’s 106th unicorn

The Series E2 funding round also saw participation from existing investors, Bertelsmann India Investments, March Capital, Moore Strategic Ventures, PayPal Ventures and Huddle. “This investment will help accelerate our roadmap and will also help us bring world-class e-commerce experiences to every direct commerce retailer in India,” said Saahil Goel, CEO and Co-founder, Shiprocket. Launched in 2017, Shiprocket delivers packets to more than 66 mn consumers annually and is growing 3 times year on year.