'Robust demand for imports to provide upside risk'

Electronic Items, base metals, agri and allied products, and gems and jewellery were key sub-categories within imports that saw a sequential increase during the month. While, chemicals saw a modest sequential increase, it nevertheless touched a record monthly high of $6.4 billion in July 22. Cumulative imports for the first four months of FY23 stand at $256.4 billion, marking an expansion of 48.1 per cent compared to the corresponding period in FY22.