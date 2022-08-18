Representative image
Profit tax on export of diesel, ATF hiked

At the third fortnightly review, the government raised the windfall profit tax on the export of diesel to Rs 7 per litre from Rs 5 a litre and brought back a Rs 2 a litre tax on ATF.
NEW DELHI: The government on Thursday hiked the windfall profit tax on the export of diesel to Rs 7 per litre and that on jet fuel exports to Rs 2 per litre but slashed the levy on domestically produced crude oil.

