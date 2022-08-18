Mahindra appoints Deepak as MD & CEO of renewable energy unit

MUMBAI:Mahindra Group on Thursday announced the appointment of Deepak Thakur as the new managing director and CEO of its renewable energy unit Mahindra Susten with immediate effect.

In this role, Deepak Thakur will oversee the renewable businesses, comprising Mahindra Solarize & Mahindra TEQO apart from Mahindra Susten. He will be reporting to Anish Shah, Managing Director & CEO, Mahindra Group, the company said in a statement.

Before his appointment to the new role in Mahindra Group, Deepak Thakur served as Leader-Renewables & Energy Storage (Executive Vice President) at the Reliance Group. He was part of the core group for building the strategic plan for the New Energy vertical and actively involved in M&A transactions in this domain. He has also worked in organisations like L&T, Sterling & Wilson, Honeywell and Thermax.

"Sustainability and climate action are very important for us at the Mahindra Group, and we are committed to playing a leadership role in the fight against climate change. Our renewable business is an essential lever to lead ESG globally as climate action becomes even more critical for the world. I am confident that Deepak, with his strong business acumen and foresight, will take this business to newer heights and contribute towards the Group's commitment of ESG and climate positivity," said Anish Shah, Managing Director and CEO, Mahindra Group.