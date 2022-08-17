American Airlines’ new buy promises to cut down travel time

“Looking to the future, supersonic travel will be an important part of our ability to deliver for our customers,” said Derek Kerr, American’s CFO. Overture is being designed to carry 65 to 80 passengers at Mach 1.7 over water — or twice the speed of today’s fastest commercial aircraft — with a range of 4,250 nautical miles.

Optimised for speed, safety and sustainability, Overture is also being designed to fly more than 600 routes around the world in as little as half the time.

Flying from Miami to London in just under five hours and Los Angeles to Honolulu in three hours are among the many possibilities.

Blake Scholl, Founder and CEO of Boom, said “We believe Overture can help American deepen its competitive advantage on network, loyalty and overall airline preference through the paradigm-changing benefits of cutting travel times in half.”