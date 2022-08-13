Croma is looking east to expand footprint, says CEO

JAMSHEDPUR: Croma, the Omnichannel electronics retailer from the Tata Group, is eyeing for expansion in Eastern India and plan to open up new outlets in states including Jharkhand, Odisha, a top company official said.

Croma Infiniti Retail Ltd CEO and Managing Director Avijit Mitra said the company made its foray in Jharkhand, second in Eastern India after West Bengal. “We have finalised all formalities to open two more stores in Ranchi, Mitra said soon after Tata Steel CEO-MD TV Narendra inaugurated the electronics destination in Jharkhand’s Jamshedpur city on Thursday evening.

Stating that Croma has enough potential in this part of the country, Mitra said “we have plan to launch more stores in Jharkhand, Odisha and Bengal.”

“Currently, Croma has 265 plus stores in 90 cities across the country and we have plan to take it 150 cities in next three/four years including Eastern region like Ranchi, Hazaribag,Dhanbad, Bokaro of Jharkhand,” he said.

Addressing the gathering on the occasion, Narendran said Croma’s growth trajectory during last few years was exciting.