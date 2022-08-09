Lenskart expands presence, to add 50 more stores in TN

CHENNAI: Continuing its expansion in south, Lenskart - India’s omni channel eyewear brand has crossed and opened more than 150 stores in Tamil Nadu.

The brand operates on two formats of retail stores- COCO (Company Owned Company Operated) and FOFO (Franchisee Owned Franchisee Operated).

Currently Lenskart has 112 COCO and 42 FOFO across 28 cities in the state. Lenskart grew by 65% year-on-year in 2021 and is on track to grow by another 50+%in 2022. Currently it has 1100+ stores across 225 cities including Delhi NCR, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Ahmedabad, Pune, Chennai, Coimbatore.

Sunil Menon, Chief Retail Expansion Officer, Lenskart said, “We will add 50 more omni channel-enabled stores in Tamil Nadu by March 2023. Lenskart aims to generate 300+ local employment opportunities that would aid the expansion of the retail stores into new markets.”

“Lenskart has also been investing hundreds of million dollars in deeper supply chain integration and automation which will now be leveraged to further enhance customer proposition and unit economics. We will continue rapid expansion in India to serve the mass to mid-premium segments,” he added.