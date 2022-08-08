Fake currency seized declined 80 pc since 2016-17: MoS Finance

NEW DELHI: The value of counterfeit notes detected in the banking system has reduced from Rs 43.47 crores in 2016-17 to Rs 8.26 crores in 2021-22 -- a decline of around 80 per cent, Union Minister of State for Finance Pankaj Chaudhary informed Lok Sabha on Monday.

Chaudhary said this in reply to a question on whether the value of fake Indian currency notes has gone up since demonetisation in 2016. As per the report of the agencies, there have been instances where it has been found that the fake currency has been smuggled from neighbouring countries, the minister said.

"While notes seized by different law enforcement agencies have gone up, there is a discernable trend of reduction in the number of counterfeit notes detected in the banking system," he said.