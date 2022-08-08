5G auction reflects confidence in govt policy: MoS Chauhan

NEW DELHI: The recently held auction for the 5G spectrum reflects the confidence and sentiment of the Indian telecom industry in government policies, said Union Minister of State for Communications Devusinh Chauhan.

He also said that the process for the rollout of the 5G will be at an advanced stage by the end of this year.

He said this while addressing the inaugural event of the International Telecommunication Union's (ITU's) Regional Standardization Forum (RSF) for the Asia and Oceania region to mark the 'Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav' event.

The minister said that India's policy in the field of telecommunications is based on three pillars -- Ease of Doing Business, Ease of Living, and Atma Nirbhar Bharat.

"Today, the Indian telecommunications network, is the second largest in the world, with the most cost-effective rates. This growth has been spurred, by the market-friendly policies of the Modi Government," the minister said.