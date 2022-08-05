Reliance-backed Dunzo’s B2B logistics arm arrives on ONDC

BENGALURU: Reliance Retail-backed Dunzos B2B logistics arm, Dunzo for Business (D4B), on Thursday announced its partnership with the governments Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC) to provide last-mile delivery services to local enterprises on the ONDC network. D4B has a fleet of over 75,000 delivery partners, connecting over 20,000 merchants to customers and running millions of orders every month. GrowthFalcons is one of the first businesses D4B has serviced on ONDC. “This partnership will accelerate our efforts to make last-mile logistics accessible to a wider audience of buyers and sellers across India,” said T Koshy, CEO, ONDC. D4B’s key merchants include Fynd, Wellness Forever, DotPe, EatClub. Earlier this year, Dunzo raised $240 million to expand its footprint in India.