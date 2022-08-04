Govt cuts windfall tax on diesel, ATF export

The Reserve Bank of India’s rate-setting panel on Wednesday began its three-day deliberations on the next bi-monthly monetary policy amid expectations of at least a 35-basis-point hike in the interest rate to check high retail inflation. It might be the third consecutive hike in the repo rate or short-term lending rate in the last three months. The central bank has already announced to gradually withdraw its accommodative monetary policy stance. Headed by RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das, the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) is scheduled to announce its decision on August 5. The RBI raised the short-term borrowing rate (repo) twice so far this fiscal - by 40 basis points (bps) in May and 50 bps in June to tame retail inflation. The existing repo rate of 4.9 per cent is still below the pre-COVID level of 5.15 pc. The central bank sharply reduced the repo rate in 2020 to tide over the crisis induced by the pandemic. Experts are of the view that the RBI would raise the benchmark rate to at least the pre-pandemic level this week and even further in later months. Punjab & Sind Bank MD Swarup Kumar Saha said he expects RBI to hike the repo rate between 35 bps and 50 bps this week in view of the prevailing economic situation. Umesh Revankar, MD & CEO, Shriram Transport Finance Company said the MPC is expected to unanimously vote for an upward of 35 bps hike in policy rates in August 2022 as the domestic macro-economy has not changed much since the previous policy.