Uber lost $707 mn in Zomato investment this year

The ride-hailing major revealed it lost about $245 mn in its Zomato investment in the Q2 this year, along with a total of $707 mn loss in the first six months of 2022. Uber had sold Uber Eats in 2020 in an all-stock transaction to Zomato for a 9.99 pc stake in the online food delivery platform, and currently holds 7.78 per cent in the Deepinder Goyal-run company. As per reports, Uber is now likely to sell its 7.8 per cent stake in Zomato for around Rs 2,938 crore ($373 million).