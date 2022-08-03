Polymatech to invest $1 bn in chip manufacturing in India

Polymatech has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Tamil Nadu government with an initial investment of $130 million. Established in 2007, the company said it has imported all equipment for semiconductor manufacturing from Japan. “With a team of best global minds in tech and our investment in the business, we are sure to be able to capitalise on the industry’s potential and scale the semiconductor market in India,” said Nandam Eswara Rao, founding president, Polymatech.