Now, Swiggy employees can work from anywhere as per new policy

CHENNAI: Online food delivery platform, Swiggy, on Friday announced a permanent work-from-anywhere policy for its employees. The decision was arrived at based on team needs and feedback from several managers and employees, who vouched for the flexibility and increased productivity working from home has given them in the last two years.

Under the new policy, the employees will be allowed to work on second jobs, under certain conditions. However, the corporate, central business functions and technology teams will continue to work remotely and converge once every quarter at their base location for a week to promote in-person bonding.

"Our focus is to enable employees with as much flexibility in their work life within the contours of their job. We observed global and local talent trends while also having our ears to the ground listening to the pulse of employees, managers and leaders. This led us to introduce 'work from anywhere' as a permanent option for employees giving them the convenience of flexible cycles of work and leisure wherever they may be," said, HR Head, Girish Menon in the statement.

"We will continue to actively invest in reimagining employee experience, innovations in work and workplace experience to build a truly remote-first organisation," Menon said.

The new Future of Work Policy adopted by Swiggy firmly believes that working on such projects outside of one's full-time employment can significantly contribute to both the professional and personal development of an individual. Nonetheless, the company will also prescribe strict guidelines for employees as the company cannot afford inefficiency from its employees.