TVS SCS supplies 1 L CKDs to TVS Motor

TVS SCS’s facility, spread over 1.50 lakh sqft, is backed by a strong technology platform that ensures defect-free dispatches and no part mismatch to the destination.
Dt Next Bureau

CHENNAI: TVS Supply Chain Solutions (TVS SCS) announced that its dedicated warehouse facility in Hosur achieved a milestone of clocking 100,000 CKD (complete knock-down) kits for its client - TVS Motor Company. TVS SCS’s facility, spread over 1.50 lakh sqft, is backed by a strong technology platform that ensures defect-free dispatches and no part mismatch to the destination. The collaboration has resulted in a high-tech, automated, path-breaking concept design to view the manufacturing and supply chain market from a holistic perspective, as per a release.

