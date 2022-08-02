SpiceJet clears all dues with AAI, to revert to advance payments

SpiceJet said on Tuesday: “In another big boost for the airline, AAI will release SpiceJet’s Rs 50 crore bank guarantee following the airline clearing all its principal dues. This will result in additional liquidity for the airline.” SpiceJet has been making losses for the last four years. It incurred net losses of Rs 316 crore, Rs 934 crore and Rs 998 crore in 2018-19, 2019-20 and 2020-21, respectively.