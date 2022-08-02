New country director for World Bank India

NEW DELHI: Auguste-Tanoa-Kouame is the World Bank’s Country Director for India, effective on Monday.

He replaces Junaid Kamal Ahmad who recently completed a five-year term.

Auguste, a national of Cote d’Ivoire, most recently served as the World Bank’s Country Director for Turkey where he led the expansion of the bank’s country programme and deepened its support to Ankara’s climate agenda.

Prior to this, he served as Director of the Department of Human Development and Economic Management in the World Bank Group’s Independent Evaluation Group (IEG) from January 2017 to April 2019.