CII’s two-day Foodpro to begin on Aug 5

CHENNAI: CII is organising the 14th edition of Foodpro - India’s biennial event on Food Processing, Packaging & Food Technology from 5th – 7th August 2022 at Chennai Trade Centre.

TN is the host state for the event. The food processing industry has been growing at an average annual growth rate of around 11.18% and the Rs 10,900 cr outlay scheme under the Production-Linked Incentive Scheme in Food Products will only boost the growth of this industry in the coming years,” said B Thiagarajan, Chairman, CII Foodpro 2022.

The newly added “Food Expo” at Foodpro 2022 will showcase wide variety of ready to eat food products from all over the world.

In this edition, two special pavilions – Banana and Millets are being showcased, he added.