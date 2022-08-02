Baby Amore set for offline debut in metros

CHENNAI: Baby Amore, a city-based baby care brand, recently got its funding by GetVantage to expand. Baby Amore opened the second offline store in the city as part of its expansion. Baby Amore was founded by Hameed Imthad and Abdul Wahab to offer eco-friendly, organic, and sustainable baby products. Founded in 2019, the e-commerce store has sold over 100 brands, with 2,000 stock keeping units on the platform. The brand has sold over 30,000 products so far and has recorded a revenue of Rs 3.5 crore. The founders are aiming to achieve Rs 40 crore revenue by 2025 and open 50 concept stores across several locations.