Air India to allow its pilots to fly till 65 years

NEW DELHI: To ensure an adequate number of pilots for its expanding fleet size, Tata Group-owned Air India (AI) has decided to raise their retirement age from 58 to 65.

Considering future expansion plans for our fleet, it is imperative to meet our workforce requirement for pilots. DGCA ((Directorate General of Civil Aviation) allows pilots to fly till the age of 65 years, compared to Air India retirement age of 58 years. Allowing pilots to fly till the age of 65 is a practice followed by most airlines in the industry, said the airline's internal document issued on July 29.

"To meet our requirement, it is proposed to retain our current trained pilots at Air India post-retirement on a contractual basis for 5 years extendable to 65 years," said S.D. Tripathi, AI's chief human resource officer (CHRO) in the document.

According to AI's new policy, a panel comprising functional representatives of HR and operations & flight safety will be constituted to examine the eligibility of pilots retiring in the next two years. The panel will be responsible for reviewing the past records of the pilots with respect to discipline, flight safety and vigilance. Post the review, the committee will recommend shortlisted names to the CHRO for issuing them post-retirement contract.

As per the airline's policy, post-retirement contract will include a clause for annual review of the contract basis performance, conduct and flight safety record. On completion of five years of satisfactory service, a comprehensive examination of their performance will be considered for further extension till 65 years. This will be reviewed by the constituted committee, said the document.