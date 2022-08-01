RCAP resolution plan may get extended again

Owing to an extremely poor response to the Reliance Capital resolution plan, the COC has also waived the condition of paying Rs 75 cr Earnest Money Deposit (EMD), in the first submission date. The move to waive off the EMD in the first submission date is yet another attempt by the COC to keep the resolution process going, as bidders continue to abandon the RCAP resolution process. One of the bidders, Piramal Group is also facing regulatory roadblock as IRDAI has flagged concerns over Piramal Group’s bid for the Reliance Nippon Life Insurance. As per the regulations, Piramal, who already has a promoter stake in a life insurance firm, cannot pick up a similar stake in another life insurer.