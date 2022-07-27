Now, Access Healthcare is 25,000 strong

DALLAS: Access Healthcare, a leading provider of end-to-end healthcare revenue cycle and information technology services, has scaled a new peak of 25,000 employees as of now. The company has doubled its total headcount in less than 15 months.

Shaji Ravi, Founder, President-MD, Access Healthcare, said, “ The last 12 years have been eventful; we have learned and innovated through the journey. Our digital solutions portfolio is helping our clients achieve transformational business outcomes right from the word go.”

Kumar Shwetabh, President, US Operations of Access Healthcare, said, “Our ability to scale revenue cycle services is unmatched in the industry and has enabled us to support our clients as they face a debilitating labour shortage.” The company has already announced plans to hire over 18,000 people in 2022. It recently launched a recruitment app – Access Healthcare Jobs – for Android and iOS devices.