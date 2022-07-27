Boeing predicts demand for 2.1 mn new commercial aviation staff

CHICAGO: US aerospace major Boeing’s 2022 Pilot and Technician Outlook forecasts demand for 2.1 million new aviation personnel over the next 20 years to safely support the recovery in commercial air travel and meet rising long-term growth.

The company said on Monday the long-term forecast shows that 602,000 pilots, 610,000 maintenance technicians and 899,000 cabin crew members will be needed to support the global commercial fleet over the next two decades, agency reports said.

The worldwide fleet is expected to nearly double and grows to 47,080 airplanes by 2041, as per Boeing’s recent Commercial Market Outlook. This year’s Pilot and Technician Outlook represents a 3.4 pc increase from 2021. China, Europe and North America represent over half of the total new personnel demand. The fastest growing regions are Africa, SE Asia and S Asia, with all three regions expected to grow over 4 pc over the forecast period. “As the commercial aviation industry recovers from the pandemic and plans for long-term growth, we anticipate a steady and increasing demand for aviation personnel, as well as the ongoing need for highly effective training,” said Chris Broom, VP, Commercial Training Solutions, Boeing Global Services.