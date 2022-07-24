Upcoming Samsung foldables may start at $1,103

LONDON: South Korean tech giant Samsung's upcoming foldable smartphones, which is all set to release on August 10, may start at 1,080 euros ($1,103 approx) in the European market.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip4 may come at three internal storage variants -- 128GB, 256GB and 512GB -- for 1,080.90 euros, 1,158.89 euros and 1,275.89 euros, respectively.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold4 with 256GB and 512GB internal storage may come at 1,864 euros and 1,982 euros, respectively, GSMArena reported.