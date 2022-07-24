Upcoming Samsung foldables may start at $1,103

LONDON: South Korean tech giant Samsung's upcoming foldable smartphones, which is all set to release on August 10, may start at 1,080 euros ($1,103 approx) in the European market.
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip4 may come at three internal storage variants -- 128GB, 256GB and 512GB -- for 1,080.90 euros, 1,158.89 euros and 1,275.89 euros, respectively.
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold4 with 256GB and 512GB internal storage may come at 1,864 euros and 1,982 euros, respectively, GSMArena reported.
Meanwhile, Samsung's next-generation smartwatch Galaxy Watch5 40mm (BT only version) will go for 259 euros ($264 approx), while the 44mm model may come at 286 euros.
The Watch5 Pro's price tag will supposedly be 430 euros for the 45mm BT-only option, which is a slight price bump from last year.
The report mentioned that the pricing details come from a "reliable European retailer", which usually gets its prices right, citing reports.
A recent report said that Galaxy Watch5 Pro will likely come with a huge 572 mAh battery.
To put that into context, the biggest Galaxy Watch4 and Classic models have a 361 mAh cell. So this would be an almost 60 per cent bigger capacity on the upcoming watch, which would probably still give under two-day battery life for the most intensive users.
Recently, the company said that the next-generation foldable smartphones, Galaxy Z Flip 4 and Galaxy Z Fold 4, will be showcased during the Galaxy Unpacked online event, "Unfold Your World", slated for August 10.
