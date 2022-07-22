Over 13L vehicles recalled by manufacturers in FY 2021-22

NEW DELHI: The total number of vehicles recalled in the country due to defects recorded a massive jump in 2021-22 at 8.64 lakh two-wheelers and 4.67 lakh four-wheelers as against 1,286 two-wheelers and 3.38 lakh four-wheelers in 2020-21.

Section 110A of the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988 is related to recall of motor vehicles.

It empowers the Central government to direct a manufacturer to recall vehicles of a particular type or its variants if a defect in that particular type of motor vehicle threatens harm the environment or the driver or occupants or other road users.

This happens when the defect has been reported to the government by a certain percentage of owners or a testing agency or by any other source.

Moreover, Sub-section (6) of Section 110A of the Motor Vehicles Act empowers the Central government to make rules for regulating the recall of motor vehicles of a particular type or its variants for any defect which in the opinion of the government may cause harm to the environment or to the driver or occupants of such motor vehicle or to other road users.