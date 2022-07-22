Ashok Leyland enters into financial pact with Adani Capital

CHENNAI: Ashok Leyland LCV vertical has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), with Adani Capital to enter into a strategic financing partnership for its range of light commercial vehicles (LCV).

This MoU will enable both Ashok Leyland and Adani Capital to offer customized financial solutions for its customers in the small CV and LCV segment.

Adani Capital will work towards catering to the customers’ needs through CV loans with easy monthly repayment plans, best suited for customers.