M2P Fintech buys service provider Syntizen

CHENNAI: M2P Fintech has acquired Syntizen, a provider of identity validation services such as Aadhar verification, various KYC, and identity services. The acquisition bolsters M2P Fintech’s approach to providing a comprehensive platform for financial institutions. Besides offering e-KYC, Video KYC services, Syntizen’s Aadhaar verification platform is deployed by several state governments for identity solutions to enable government schemes.
Madhusudanan R, co-founder-CEO of M2P Fintech said, “We believe technology as the great leveller and technology-led solutions can act as a tool to permeate financial inclusion. We are certain that the work the Syntizen team has done over the years around Aadhar enabled services and the KYC platform, presents a perfect opportunity to overlay the Syntizen stack on top of our infrastructure to deliver innovative solutions.”
