Hyundai, Rolls-Royce tie up for air mobility

CHENNAI: South Korea's automotive major Hyundai Motor Group and Rolls-Royce have teamed up to bring out an all electric propulsion and hydrogen fuel cell technology-powered air mobility.

According to Hyundai, the partnership will leverage Rolls-Royce's aviation and certification capabilities and its own hydrogen fuel cell technologies and industrialisation capability.

The Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between Rolls-Royce and Hyundai includes five strategic aims:

Collaborating on the technology development and requirements of power and propulsion systems for Hyundai's Advanced Air Mobility Division

Collaborating on the industrialisation of Rolls-Royce power and propulsion systems for the advanced air mobility market

Development of electric propulsion systems based on hydrogen fuel cells as an energy source for Hyundai's RAM platforms

Collaborating to bring to market a joint fuel-cell electric propulsion system to the wider AAM market

Delivering a joint fuel-cell electric aircraft demonstration by 2025.

According to Jaiwon Shin, President, Hyundai Motor Group, the partnership with Rolls-Royce will draw upon their aviation and certification expertise to accelerate the development of hydrogen fuel-cell propulsion systems.

"Hyundai has successfully delivered hydrogen fuel cell systems to the global automotive market and is now exploring the feasibility of electric and hydrogen propulsion technologies for aerospace integration. We believe this to be the key technology to support the global aviation industry's goal to fly net zero carbon by 2050," he added.