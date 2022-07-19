CARS24 sees high-profile exits as global CTO quits

NEW DELHI: Pre-owned e-commerce platform CARS24 on Monday saw some high-profile exits, including its global CTO Jitendra Agrawal and business head Kingshuk Sanyal who have left to pursue other things. In a LinkedIn post, Agrawal who joined the company in July 2021, said he will be moving on from CARS24 in the next few months. CARS24 Chief HR officer Mrinal Sinha has also put in papers. Set for an IPO, in May it announced around 600 employees were let go based on their poor performance and not owing to any “cost cuts”. Calling it “business as usual”, the company, which has nearly 9,000-strong workforce, and is in the process of hiring more globally, said its business is growing in India, the Middle East, Australia, and Southeast Asia.