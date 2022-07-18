Business

Central African Republic unveils ‘Sango Coin’ cryptocurrency

The ‘Sango Coin,’ described as a “national digital currency” will go on sale on July 21 with a minimum investment of $500 to be paid in cryptocurrencies, including bitcoin and ethereum, as per the country’s Sango investment website.
Central African Republic unveils ‘Sango Coin’ cryptocurrency
Sango Coin
Dt Next Bureau

LONDON: Central African Republic will start selling a cryptocurrency it says will be worth $21 million next week, it said on Friday, amid a wider rout in the industry and scepticism over the project’s feasibility in a poorly connected, war-torn country. The ‘Sango Coin,’ described as a “national digital currency” will go on sale on July 21 with a minimum investment of $500 to be paid in cryptocurrencies, including bitcoin and ethereum, as per the country’s Sango investment website. Central African Republic, where access to the internet and electricity is low, became the first African state to make bitcoin legal tender in April, raising eyebrows among many crypto experts and drawing words of caution from the International Monetary Fund.

Visit news.dtnext.in to explore our interactive epaper!

Download the DT Next app for more exciting features!

Click here for iOS

Click here for Android

cryptocurrency
Central African Republic
National digital currency
Sango Coin

Related Stories

No stories found.
DT next
www.dtnext.in