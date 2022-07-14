TVS SCS onboards Tarun Khanna as independent director

CHENNAI: TVS Supply Chain Solutions (TVS SCS), part of the $ 2bn TVS Mobility Group announced the appointment of Tarun Khanna as an Independent Director to its Board.

This appointment takes the strength of the Board to eleven members, of which four are Independent Directors. R Dinesh, executive VC, TVS SCS, said, “I am delighted to welcome Tarun to our Board as we prepare to go public. He brings deep understanding and knowledge of how entrepreneurship and innovation can be harnessed to build companies of global relevance and scale from emerging economies.”

An academician, author and economic strategist, Tarun Khanna is the Jorge Paulo Lemann Professor at the Harvard Business School (HBS). For over two decades, he has studied entrepreneurship as a means to social and economic development in emerging markets.