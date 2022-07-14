Business

TVS SCS onboards Tarun Khanna as independent director

TVS Supply Chain Solutions (TVS SCS), part of the $ 2bn TVS Mobility Group announced the appointment of Tarun Khanna as an Independent Director to its Board.
TVS SCS onboards Tarun Khanna as independent director
Tarun Khanna
Dt Next Bureau

CHENNAI: TVS Supply Chain Solutions (TVS SCS), part of the $ 2bn TVS Mobility Group announced the appointment of Tarun Khanna as an Independent Director to its Board.

This appointment takes the strength of the Board to eleven members, of which four are Independent Directors. R Dinesh, executive VC, TVS SCS, said, “I am delighted to welcome Tarun to our Board as we prepare to go public. He brings deep understanding and knowledge of how entrepreneurship and innovation can be harnessed to build companies of global relevance and scale from emerging economies.”

An academician, author and economic strategist, Tarun Khanna is the Jorge Paulo Lemann Professor at the Harvard Business School (HBS). For over two decades, he has studied entrepreneurship as a means to social and economic development in emerging markets.

Visit news.dtnext.in to explore our interactive epaper!

Download the DT Next app for more exciting features!

Click here for iOS

Click here for Android

Independent Director
TVS SCS
TVS Supply Chain Solutions
Tarun Khanna
TVS Mobility Group

Related Stories

No stories found.
DT next
www.dtnext.in