Access Healthcare set to hire 18,000 people in one year

CHENNAI: Access Healthcare, a leading end-to-end healthcare revenue cycle and information technology services provider, has launched the Access Healthcare Jobs mobile app. The company hires over 1,500 new team members (experienced professionals and freshers) monthly and will use this App as its primary recruitment channel.

Vardhman Jain, VC, Access Healthcare, pointed out, “This new App is the latest addition to our extensive technology ecosystem. The millennials are looking for a positive hiring experience, and this App is a step forward.”

The company seeks to hire 18,000 people through the year, spread across its delivery locations in Chennai, Coimbatore, Noida, Pune, Mumbai, and Trivandrum. The healthcare BPO leader is hiring for various positions and in the past 15 months, it had doubled its headcount by adding over 12,000 people to its rolls.