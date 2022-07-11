NMDC plans to set up solar plants in Telangana: CMD

NEW DELHI: National Mining Development Corporation is looking to set up solar power plants in Telangana, as per its CMD Sumit Deb. The state-run mining company is keen to invest in renewable energy, Deb said, without sharing details about the investment.

NMDC may also set up a solar power plant on the land available with its sponge iron unit, located at Paloncha in Telangana. The unit, which has a daily capacity of 100 tonnes, is not operational now and NMDC has no immediate plans to resume its operations, Deb said.

NMDC, which mines around 17 per cent of the country’s annual iron ore output, has lately been trying to diversify its business. It is setting up a 3 million-tonne-per-annum integrated steel plant in Nagarnar, Chhattisgarh, at an estimated investment of Rs 23,140 crore.