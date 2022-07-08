Business

BuildNext raises $3.5 mn in Pidilite-led fund round

BuildNext will use the capital from the latest round of funding to further expand its R&D capabilities and upgrade its Virtual Reality technology experience centres.
Dt Next Bureau

CHENNAI: BuildNext, a Kochi based tech-enabled homebuilder has raised $ 3.5 million in a ‘pre-series A’ funding led by Pidilite Industries’ wholly-owned subsidiary – Madhumala Ventures. BuildNext has also secured funding from existing investors Konglo Ventures, Vineet Kumar (CEO, Native) and Deep Gupta (FatEngine) among others.

BuildNext will use the capital from the latest round of funding to further expand its R&D capabilities and upgrade its Virtual Reality technology experience centres. It will also expand into new markets Bengaluru, Chennai and Coimbatore while strengthening its foothold in its existing markets. “We are excited to have Pidilite as one of our key investors. Our aim is to use our custom technology platform to drive transparency and overcome inefficiencies in the entire process of constructing and designing a house,” emphasises Gopi Krishnan, Co-founder and CEO, BuildNext.

