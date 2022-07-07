WayCool’s brand of fruits in tier-2, 3 cities now

CHENNAI: Agri commerce supply chain company WayCool Foods has launched its L’exotique, the imported fruit brand, offering premium fruits in tier-II and -III locations under its expansion drive, the city-based company said on Wednesday.

The brand has partnered with 20 franchises across the country and plans to expand by roping in 100 partners by this financial year-end.

In 2019, WayCool announced its foray into the premium imported fruits business with the launch of L’exotique. It has presence in Chennai, New Delhi, Mumbai, Jaipur, Patna, and Guwahati, among others.

“We are pumped up to expand our presence to 20 more locations in India,” said Amrit Bajpai., COO, WayCool Foods