TVS Motor launches modern-retro motorcycle

GOA: TVS Motor Company on Wednesday forayed into the premium lifestyle segment with the launch of 225-cc bike Ronin priced at Rs 1.49 lakh (ex-showroom).

The bike comes in three trims tagged at Rs 1.49 lakh, Rs 1.56 lakh and Rs 1.69 lakh, respectively.

“The launch of the Ronin is a significant milestone for TVS Motor,” TVS Motor Company MD Sudarshan Venu said.

The motorcycle is designed from a blank canvas to be a reflection of the spontaneous, fluidic, versatile and multi-faceted young rider of today, he added.