Reliance Retail to bring Gap brand to India

CHENNAI: India’s largest retailer Reliance Retail Ltd on Wednesday said it has entered a long-term partnership with Gap Inc. to bring iconic American fashion brand to India.

Through the long-term franchise agreement, Reliance Retail has become the official retailer for Gap across all channels in India, Reliance Retail said.

Reliance Retail will introduce Gap’s latest fashion offerings to Indian consumers through a mix of exclusive brand stores, multi-brand store expressions, and digital commerce platforms.

The partnership is aimed at leveraging Gap’s position as a leading casual lifestyle brand, and Reliance Retail’s established competencies in operating robust omni-channel retail networks and scaling local manufacturing and driving sourcing efficiencies.

Founded in San Francisco in 1969, Gap continues to build on its heritage grounded in denim and connect with customers online and in company-operated and franchise retail locations globally.

Reliance Retail brings Gap’s shopping experience to customers in India, offering the brand’s youthful, optimistic fashion for men, women, and kids.

“At Reliance Retail, we pride ourselves in bringing the latest and best to our customers and we are happy to announce the addition of iconic American brand, Gap to our fashion and lifestyle portfolio,” said Akhilesh Prasad, CEO, Fashion-Lifestyle, Reliance Retail.

“We look forward to growing the Gap business across key international markets,” said Adrienne Gernand, Managing Director of International, Global Licensing and Wholesale at Gap Inc.