Indian Oil Corp, Novac Tech team up for upskilling partners

CHENNAI: Indian Oil Corporation has put in place an upskilling programme through SAMPARK, a e-learning platform for its channel partners. Over 4 lakh users comprising dealers, distributors, delivery boys, customer attendants, stockists and TT crew get upskilled through this platform. Recently it has tied up with Novac Technology Solutions to offer its employees a robust learning ecosystem via ‘Novac Learning’.

Covering over 4 lakh stakeholders of IOCL comprising channel partners and employees, the content will fulfil learning goals with custom content development services. This upskilling initiative aligns with Skill India Mission. Availability of learning modules related to retail outlet functioning and LPG safe handling etc in seven regional languages shall further enhance the reach of knowledge to the reseller network.