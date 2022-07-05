Chola, Kinetic Green in retail finance pact for electric vehicles

CHENNAI: Kinetic Green Energy and Power Solutions on Monday announced its partnership with the Murugappa Group firm Cholamandalam Investment and Finance Company Limited (Chola), to offer easy and smart financing for their range of battery-operated three-wheelers and electric two-wheelers. By virtue of an MoU signed by both the companies, Kinetic Green has nominated Chola as an ‘Accredited Financier’ for financing its customers.

The collaboration aims to make Kinetic Green’s battery-operated vehicles more affordable for the discerning and price-conscious buyers with attractive financing solutions. This will also enable Kinetic Green to cater to newer markets with Chola’s widespread presence across the country.