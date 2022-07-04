Proposed HDFC-Bank merger receives stock exchanges' clearance

NEW DELHI: The proposed merger of HDFC Bank and its parent firm HDFC is another step closer to its amalgamation as the proposal has been accepted by stock exchanges National Stock Exchange and Bombay Stock Exchange, while noting that they have "no objection".

The stock exchanges have received the correspondence from the stock exchanges on Saturday, HDFC said in a regulatory filing.

"In this regard, we would like to inform you that HDFC Limited has received observation letter with 'no adverse observations' from BSE Limited and observation letter with 'no objection' from the National Stock Exchange of India Limited, both dated July 2, 2022," the filing saidNEW DE