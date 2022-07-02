Top Apple corporate attorney pleads guilty to insider trading

SAN FRANCISCO: Gene Levoff, a top corporate secretary and director of corporate law at Apple, has admitted engaging in an insider trading scheme that spanned five years. California-based Levoff pleaded guilty by videoconference before US District Judge William J Martini to six counts of an indictment charging him with securities fraud, said Vikas Khanna, an attorney for the US.

Levoff was initially charged by a complaint in February 2019, as per the US Department of Justice. “Levoff betrayed the trust of one of the world’s largest tech companies for his own financial gain,” Khanna said. Levoff’s sentencing is scheduled for November 10. “Despite being responsible for enforcing Apple’s own ban on insider trading, Levoff used his position of trust to commit insider trading in order to line his own pockets,” he added.