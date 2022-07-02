Business

Factory output hits 9 month low in June amid price pressure

Although inflation eased in May to 7.04 per cent after touching an eight-year high of 7.79 per cent in April, a meaningful decline is not seen anytime soon even as the Reserve Bank of India is expected to continue with aggressive rate hikes.
Factory output hits 9 month low in June amid price pressure
Representative Image
Dt Next Bureau

BENGALURU: India’s factory output expanded at its slowest pace in nine months in June as elevated price pressures continued to dampen demand and output, according to a private survey, which also showed business confidence was at its lowest in over two years.

Although inflation eased in May to 7.04 per cent after touching an eight-year high of 7.79 per cent in April, a meaningful decline is not seen anytime soon even as the Reserve Bank of India is expected to continue with aggressive rate hikes. While the Manufacturing Purchasing Managers’ Index, compiled by S&P Global, remained resilient, it fell to a nine-month low of 53.9 in June from May’s 54.6, lower than a news agency poll median prediction of 54.5.

It has been above the 50-level separating growth from contraction for a year, indicating growth in the sector has remained solid.

“The Indian manufacturing industry ended the first quarter of fiscal year 2022/23 on a solid footing, displaying encouraging resilience in the face of acute price pressures, rising interest rates, rupee depreciation and a challenging geopolitical landscape,” noted Pollyanna De Lima, economics associate director at S&P Global Market.

“Yet, there was a broad-based slowdown in growth across a number of measures such as factory orders, production, exports, input buying and employment as clients and businesses restricted spending amid elevated inflation.”

Are you in Chennai?  Then click here to get our newspaper at your doorstep!! 

Reserve Bank of India
Inflation
Factory Output
price pressure
Indian manufacturing industry

Related Stories

No stories found.
DT next
www.dtnext.in