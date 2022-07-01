Reliance Brands, Pret A Manger in strategic pact

CHENNAI: Reliance Brands Ltd (RBL) has announced a strategic partnership with global fresh food and organic coffee chain Pret A Manger to launch and build the brand in India. With this long-term master franchise partnership, RBL will open the food chain across the country starting with major cities.

Pret A Manger, French for ‘ready to eat’, first opened in London in 1986 has 550 shops in nine markets including the UK, Europe. The chain offers organic coffee, sandwiches, salads and wraps freshly made each day. “There is an increased consciousness of what we eat - rapidly making Food the new Fashion,” said Darshan Mehta, MD, RBL.